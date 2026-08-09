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Blue Jays' Shane Bieber: Gives up five runs in no-decision

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Bieber allowed five runs on six hits and three walks over 5.2 innings in a no-decision Sunday against the Phillies. He struck out four.

Four of the five runs charged to Bieber came off the bat of Kyle Schwarber, who opened the scoring with a three-run homer in the third inning before adding a solo shot in the fifth. Bieber had gone four starts without allowing a home run prior to Sunday, posting a 2.79 ERA over 19.1 innings in that span. His ERA now sits at 5.48 through nine starts (42.2 innings) this season with a 1.66 WHIP and 32:23 K:BB. Bieber is tentatively in line to face the Yankees at home his next time out.

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