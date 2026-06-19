Blue Jays' Shane Bieber: Lined up for season debut Monday

Blue Jays manager John Schneider said Friday that "all signs point towards" Bieber (elbow) making his season debut Monday against the Astros, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The Blue Jays are holding off making it official until Bieber throws a bullpen session Saturday, but as long as he doesn't have any hiccups with that throwing session he will take the ball in Monday's series opener at Rogers Centre. Bieber would also line up for a second start that weekend at home versus the Rangers. Coming back from right elbow inflammation, Bieber has collected a 6.88 ERA and 14:5 K:BB over 17 innings covering five rehab starts. He threw 80 pitches in his last outing, so he's close to being fully stretched out.