Bieber is scheduled to make his next start next Friday against Milwaukee, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.

Bieber was excellent in his Toronto and 2025 MLB debut Friday, allowing one run on two hits and no walks with nine strikeouts over six innings. Though his next turn would ordinarily come up Wednesday against Minnesota, he'll instead take the mound Friday in the series opener versus Milwaukee, as manager John Schneider wants to give the hurler an extra day of rest, per Mae. Eric Lauer is thus slated to start Wednesday in what could be his final turn in the rotation.