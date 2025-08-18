Blue Jays manager John Schneider said that Bieber (elbow) will be activated from the 60-day injured list to start Friday's game in Miami, Mitch Bannon of The Athletic reports.

Bieber will be making his first start for the Blue Jays and his first at the major-league level since April 2024, as the right-hander has finally completed a long rehab from Tommy John surgery. The 2020 American League Cy Young Award winner has looked sharp during his rehab assignment, posting a 1.86 ERA and 37:3 K:BB over 29 innings covering seven starts. Bieber went seven scoreless frames and threw 90 pitches in his final rehab outing with Triple-A Buffalo this past Friday, so he should be ready to handle a fairly typical starter's workload in his Toronto debut.