Blue Jays' Shane Bieber: Season debut coming Tuesday

Bieber (elbow) is slated to return from the 60-day injured list to start Tuesday's game against the Astros in Toronto, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Bieber was initially confirmed to start Monday's series opener, but after Dylan Cease had his start Sunday postponed due to inclement weather in Chicago, he and the other four members of the Toronto rotation all ended up being pushed back a day in the pitching schedule. The 2020 American League Cy Young Award winner will still tentatively line up for a two-start week in his return from the IL, with Bieber's second outing expected to come Sunday at home versus the Rangers. Though Bieber should be close to fully stretched out after reaching five innings in his final two rehab outings, fantasy managers may want to tread carefully with the veteran righty after he had mixed results over his five starts in the minors. Between stops at the rookie-level Florida Complex League, Single-A Dunedin and Triple-A Buffalo, Bieber turned in a 6.88 ERA, 1.88 WHIP and 14:5 K:BB across 17 innings.