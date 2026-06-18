Blue Jays' Shane Bieber: Stretches out to 80 pitches

Bieber (elbow) built up to 80 pitches Wednesday in what's likely to be his final rehab start for Triple-A Buffalo, giving up five runs on seven hits and four walks over five innings. He struck out two.

The results weren't pretty, as Bieber served up homers to career minor leaguers Ryan Galanie and Andy Weber -- neither of whom are even on the 40-man roster for the White Sox -- but the veteran right-hander was sitting 91-92 mph with his fastball and topped out at 93.0 mph. With Max Scherzer (back) landing on the IL on Wednesday, the Blue Jays likely can't afford to give Bieber another rehab start to round into form. If he stays on turn, he lines up to make his 2026 big-league debut early next week at home against the Astros.