Blue Jays' Shane Bieber: Tosses seven innings in win

Bieber (2-1) earned the win Thursday against the Rays, allowing one run on three hits while striking out three over a season-high seven innings.

Bieber turned in his longest outing of the season, with his lone blemish coming on a Yandy Diaz RBI single in the third inning. Outside of the third, the veteran right-hander retired 18 of the 19 batters he faced. He has now recorded a win in consecutive starts. Through six starts since returning from the injured list, Bieber owns a 4.70 ERA with a 22:12 K:BB across 30.2 innings. He's lined up to make his next start against the Nationals.