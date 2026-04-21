Blue Jays' Shane Bieber: Tossing bullpen Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bieber (elbow) will throw a bullpen session Tuesday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
The Blue Jays have yet to provide a concrete timeline for Bieber's return, but the fact that he's tossing another bullpen session Tuesday is a sign that he's continuing to make his way through his throwing progression. Tuesday's side session will be his fourth since getting the green light to resume mound work. Bieber will presumably advance to facing hitters in the near future.
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