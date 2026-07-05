Blue Jays' Shane Bieber: Touched up in loss

Bieber (0-1) took the loss against the Mariners on Saturday, allowing seven runs on six hits and three walks with three strikeouts over four innings.

Bieber was mostly undone by the long ball, allowing a grand slam in the second inning and a two-run shot in the fifth. He still wasn't particularly efficient otherwise, throwing just 53 of 89 pitches for strikes despite generating a solid 11 whiffs. The 31-year-old has surrendered 13 earned runs across 13 innings while posting a 9:7 K:BB over three starts since making his season debut June 23. He'll face the Padres on the road in his final outing before the All-Star break.