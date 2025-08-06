Bieber (elbow) will make another rehab start with Triple-A Buffalo on Saturday, and Blue Jays manager John Schneider indicated that the right-hander will likely make one more start after that before being activated from the injured list, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Bieber threw 62 pitches this past Sunday for Buffalo in his first outing for his new organization after being acquired from the Guardians at the trade deadline, and making two more rehab starts would allow him to get fully stretched out before taking a big-league mound for the first time since April 2024. That schedule would put Bieber in line to make his Jays debut on the road, either in Pittsburgh for a series that runs Aug. 18-20 or, more likely, to begin a series in Miami on Aug. 22. It's not yet clear whether Toronto will consider using a six-man rotation at that point, or bump someone like Eric Lauer to the bullpen despite the southpaw's 2.83 ERA and 55:9 K:BB in 54 innings over his last 10 starts.