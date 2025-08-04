Bieber (elbow) struck out six and allowed two earned runs on five hits and one walk over five innings in his rehab start Sunday with Triple-A Buffalo.

Taking the hill for the first time as a member of the Blue Jays organization after he was acquired from the Guardians on Thursday, Bieber spotted 47 of his 62 pitches for strikes in the start, the fourth overall of his rehab assignment. He sported a fastball that topped out at 94.4 miles per hour and held steady throughout the afternoon at around 93 mph, about a tick above his average velocity from his two starts during the 2024 season before he underwent Tommy John surgery last April. According to Mike Wilner of the Toronto Star, Bieber said after Sunday's outing that he was unsure whether he would be activated from the 60-day injured list to make his next start with the Blue Jays, who may prefer for the right-hander to get stretched out a little more before clearing him for his first MLB appearance in nearly 16 months. Once Bieber is reinstated, the Blue Jays could implement a six-man rotation to keep all of their starters fresh for the stretch run.