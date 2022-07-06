The Blue Jays designated Anderson for assignment Wednesday.
He's been moved off the 40-man roster in favor of right-hander Matt Peacock, whom the Blue Jays claimed off waivers from the Royals. Aside from one appearance in the big leagues, Anderson has pitched exclusively at Triple-A Buffalo this season, compiling a 3.88 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 42:17 K:BB across 48.2 innings.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Shaun Anderson: Demoted Wednesday•
-
Blue Jays' Shaun Anderson: Called up from Triple-A•
-
Blue Jays' Shaun Anderson: Sent packing from big-league camp•
-
Blue Jays' Shaun Anderson: Impressing at minor-league camp•
-
Blue Jays' Shaun Anderson: Removed from 40-man roster•
-
Blue Jays' Shaun Anderson: Claimed by Blue Jays•