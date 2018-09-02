Morimando will represent the Blue Jays in the Arizona Fall League, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet reports.

The 25-year-old southpaw, who's split 12 minor-league starts between the Indians and Blue Jays -- including a 5.14 ERA in three starts for Triple-A Buffalo -- will look to improve his big-league chances in the autumn showcase for youngsters. Morimando probably will try fighting for a depth spot on a big-league roster next spring if he performs decently.

