Blue Jays' Shun Yamaguchi: Agrees to terms with Blue Jays
Yamaguchi agreed to a two-year contract with the Blue Jays on Tuesday pending a physical, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
The 32-year-old has performed as both a reliever and a starter in Japan, but his most recent work has come primarily as a starter. Yamaguchi had one of his most effective seasons in 2019, posting a 2.78 ERA with a 1.17 WHIP over 181 innings. His versatility should be beneficial for the Blue Jays, where he could perform as a back-end starter as they develop their rotation.
