Yamaguchi will not be a part of the Blue Jays' Wild Card roster.
Yamaguchi struggled significantly in his first season stateside, posting an 8.06 ERA and a 1.75 WHIP in 25.2 innings of relief. His 14.2 percent walk rate appeared to be his biggest problem. He could join the roster in the future if another pitcher gets injured, but there's no guarantee he'll be the top replacement.
