Yamaguchi (1-2) allowed one run on two hits (one home run) and two walks while striking out two across four innings of work as he earned the win over the Red Sox on Wednesday.

Yamaguchi entered the game to begin the third after Julian Merryweather hurled two innings of scoreless work. The right-hander gave up a solo home run to Mitch Moreland in the fourth but otherwise faced very little pressure by the Red Sox hitters. The tandem of Merryweather and Yamaguchi proved to be effective Wednesday and it wouldn't be a surprise if manager Charlie Montoyo opted to roll with them again for at least another turn with the Blue Jays currently having three regular starting pitchers on the injured list.