The Blue Jays designated Yamaguchi for assignment Thursday, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.
Toronto lured Yamaguchi from Japan last offseason on a two-year, $6.35 million deal, hoping that he would contend for a spot at the back end of the rotation. A poor spring training effectively took him out of the running for a starting role, however, and he didn't find any success out of the bullpen once the season began last summer, posting an 8.06 ERA and 1.75 WHIP in 25.2 innings. Toronto will now cast him off the 40-man roster to make room for waiver pickup Joel Payamps, whom the Jays claimed from the Red Sox on Wednesday.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Shun Yamaguchi: Excluded from wild-card roster•
-
Blue Jays' Shun Yamaguchi: Likely bulk reliever Tuesday•
-
Blue Jays' Shun Yamaguchi: Picks up first career win•
-
Blue Jays' Shun Yamaguchi: Shines in long relief•
-
Blue Jays' Shun Yamaguchi: Appears destined for bullpen•
-
Blue Jays' Shun Yamaguchi: Strong second outing•