Yamaguchi tossed 2.2 scoreless innings out of the bullpen Thursday in the Blue Jays' 9-8 win over the Phillies in the second half of a doubleheader. He allowed no hits and two walks and struck out four.

With starter Trent Thornton recording just two outs in the contest before exiting, the Blue Jays effectively treated the second half of the doubleheader as a bullpen game. Three relievers covered at least an inning behind Thornton, and none were better than Yamaguchi, who tossed a season-high 54 pitches. Yamaguchi was expected to vie for a rotation spot after inking a two-year deal with Toronto over the winter, but the Blue Jays' ample starting depth prompted the team to shift him to the bullpen in spring training. He was roughed up in his first two MLB appearances, but Yamaguchi has looked sharp over his last five outings, giving up one run in 7.2 innings and striking out 10.