Blue Jays' Shun Yamaguchi: Stil adjusting to MLB routine
Yamaguchi struggled in his first spring action Monday, giving up three hits, a walk and a HBP among the seven batters he faced, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet reports.
The 32-year-old came over from Japan in the offseason and is still adjusting to his new environment. Yamaguchi would have had two more weeks of spring training under his belt at this point in the NPB, and he's also getting used to a new ball -- MLB's is slightly larger but with lower seams. He's still in the running for the No. 5 starter role to begin the season, but it's more likely he begins the year in the bullpen, with Trent Thornton currently considered the favorite for the final rotation spot.
