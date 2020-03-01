Yamaguchi allowed one run over three innings while striking out three in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Phillies, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

The Japanese import's second spring outing went much better than his first, as Yamaguchi was able to locate his fastball effectively and set up hitters for his splitter. The 32-year-old remains in a battle with Trent Thornton and others for the No. 5 spot in the Jays rotation.