Blue Jays' Simeon Woods Richardson: Collects win Monday

Woods Richardson (2-7) picked up the win over the Red Sox on Monday, allowing one run on four hits and one walk over three relief innings. He struck out two.

The lone run off the right-hander came on a bizarre play in the seventh inning when the scoreboard showed the wrong number of outs and both teams lost track, and a Boston runner trotted home without tagging up at third base on a flyout before Toronto got the ball to first base to record a somewhat haphazard double play. Starter Jameson Taillon (forearm) left the game early, and if he ends up landing on the IL, Woods Richardson could be the next man up in the rotation. Over four long-relief appearances for the Jays this season, he's managed a 0.69 ERA and 1.23 WHIP in 13 innings despite a poor 7:8 K:BB.