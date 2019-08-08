Woods Richardson gave up three runs on four hits over five innings while striking out eight for High-A Dunedin on Wednesday.

Making his second start as a member of the Blue Jays organization, and his second start in the Florida State League, the 18-year-old flashed the upside that made the club target him as part of the Marcus Stroman deal. Woods Richardson is still at least a couple of years away from his big-league debut, but he's another potential front-line arm in a system that's suddenly flush with impressive young pitching talent.