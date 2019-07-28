Woods Richardson and Anthony Kay were traded from the Mets to the Blue Jays on Sunday in exchange for Marcus Stroman, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Woods Richardson was selected in the second round of the 2018 draft out of high school, and he's done nothing but impress to this point. He posted a 4.25 ERA and 1.22 WHIP with a 97:17 K:BB over 78.1 innings this season while with Columbia and will likely be assigned to Low-A Lansing following Sunday's transaction.