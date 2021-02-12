Woods Richardson received an invitation to the Blue Jays' major-league spring training Friday, Scott Mitchell of TSN.ca reports.
The right-hander didn't appear in any games during 2020 due to the cancelation of the minor-league season, but he was still able to put in some developmental work at the alternate training site. Woods Richardson finished 2019 at the High-A level and had a 2.54 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and 29:7 K:B over 28.1 innings, and he could open 2021 in the upper minors.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Simeon Woods Richardson: Joins 60-man player pool•
-
Blue Jays' Simeon Woods Richardson: Fans eight for Dunedin•
-
Blue Jays' Simeon Woods Richardson: Leveling up with new organization•
-
Blue Jays' Simeon Woods Richardson: Headed to Toronto•
-
Mets' Simeon Woods-Richardson: On a roll for Columbia•
-
Mets' Simeon Woods-Richardson: Finding groove in Sally League•