Blue Jays' Simeon Woods Richardson: Leveling up with new organization
Woods Richardson, whom the Blue Jays acquired from the Mets on Sunday, will report to High-A Dunedin with his new organization.
The 2018 second-round pick will move on to the Florida State League after posting a 4.25 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 97:17 K:BB across 78.1 innings with the Mets' Low-A affiliate in Columbia. While Woods Richardson was viewed as more of a secondary piece in the Marcus Stroman deal that also netted the Blue Jays a more advanced pitching prospect in Anthony Kay, the 18-year-old right-hander still boasts an intriguing profile. Woods Richardson features a fastball that typically sits in the 91-to-94 mile-per-hour range in addition to an above-average curveball and changeup.
