Woods Richardson gave up one run on one hit and two walks over five innings for Double-A New Hampshire while striking out eight.
The 20-year-old right-hander has overmatched Double-A hitters so far, posting a 2.00 ERA and 16:3 K:BB through his first nine innings. Woods Richardson, the Jays' No. 4 fantasy prospect, has an outside chance of making his big-league debut this season if he forces an early promotion to Triple-A, but more likely he'll head into spring training next year competing for a rotation spot.
