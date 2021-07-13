Woods Richardson allowed 16 runs on 19 hits and 10 walks across 10.2 innings in his last three starts for Double-A New Hampshire prior to the All-Star break.

That leaves the young righty with a 5.53 ERA and 1.50 WHIP across 40.2 innings spanning 10 outings with the Fisher Cats. He's shown great swing-and-miss stuff with a 12.8 K/9, but he also has a 4.7 BB/9. It's been an odd campaign so far for the highly regarded young arm, who pitched to a 2.25 ERA and 1.13 WHIP across his first five starts. The good news is that he's still just 20 years old in Double-A -- nearly five years younger than the average player at his level. He's got plenty of time to figure it out, and perhaps a temporary change of scenery will help, as Woods Richardson is part of the U.S. roster for the Olympics.