Brito is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Red Sox.

Following his acquisition last week, Brito entered the starting nine for three of the Blue Jays' four games in Cleveland over the weekend. The outfielder failed to impress in his initial action with Toronto, finishing the series 0-for-10 with five strikeouts. Brito should still be in the mix for semi-regular playing time with the Blue Jays, but the trio of Teoscar Hernandez, Billy McKinney and Randal Grichuk looks like manager Charlie Montoyo's preferred outfield arrangement at the moment.