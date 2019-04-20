Blue Jays' Socrates Brito: Collects first hit as Jay
Brito went 1-for-3 with a walk, a run scored and an RBI in Friday's win over the A's.
His second-inning single brought home the first of four Jays runs in the inning, and also marked Brito's first base knock in nine games with the team. His athleticism keeps getting him big-league opportunities, but the 26-year-old's .530 career OPS in 202 plate appearances puts him far off the fantasy radar.
