Blue Jays' Socrates Brito: DFA'd by Toronto
Brito was designated for assignment by the Blue Jays on Friday.
Brito was acquired by the Blue Jays from the Padres at the start of April but struggled massively with three hits and 17 strikeouts in 43 plate appearances. The 26-year-old could be headed to Triple-A Buffalo if he goes unclaimed on waivers.
