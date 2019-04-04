Blue Jays' Socrates Brito: Joins lineup Thursday
Brito is starting in right field and hitting ninth Thursday against the Indians.
Brito, who was acquired from the Padres earlier in the week, is set to make his Blue Jays debut. The 26-year-old owns a career .202/.229/.351 line across parts of three major-league seasons (82 games) and figures to fill a reserve outfield role during his time with Toronto.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Socrates Brito: Traded to Toronto•
-
Padres' Socrates Brito: Removed from 40-man roster•
-
Padres' Socrates Brito: Claimed by Padres•
-
Diamondbacks' Socrates Brito: Placed on outright waivers•
-
Diamondbacks' Socrates Brito: Odd man out•
-
Diamondbacks' Socrates Brito: Roster spot in jeopardy•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, Week 2
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Are They Good?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, injuries and tries to sort out which...
-
Waivers: Boyd's historic start
Chris Towers breaks down the top waiver wire adds for Thursday and Wednesday's winners and...
-
Bullpen Report: Parker, Swarzak
Is Josh Hader the closer now for the Mariners? What about Blake Parker for the Twins? How long...
-
When to drop a slow starter
The players you loved on Draft Day aren't playing well or often enough, and meanwhile new options...
-
Looking for Trea Turner replacements?
Trea Turner has a broken finger and will miss a few weeks. Scott White says it's no reason...