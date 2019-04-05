Brito is leading off and starting in right field Friday against Cleveland.

This is the second straight game Brito has gotten the start in right field, but it's his first game leading off in the order. The 26-year-old had an uninspiring .175/.227/.250 slash line through 24 games last year, but it looks like Toronto is just trying to see what they have with Brito with fellow right fielder Billy McKinney starting the year off 2-for-20. It will probably be a few more games before the Blue Jays figure out their regular outfield rotation after sending veteran Kevin Pillar to the Giants on Wednesday.