Arrighetti could be a candidate to pitch in bulk relief behind starter Spencer Miles in Sunday's game against the Rangers, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Considering that Miles hasn't tossed more than two innings or 44 pitches in any appearance since the beginning of August, he's unlikely to work more than once through the batting order before handing the ball over to the bullpen. Arrighetti will be available on four days' rest and could be called upon to cover multiple frames once Miles exits the contest. Since being acquired from the Astros on Aug. 3, Arrighetti has made six appearances (two starts) for Toronto and has submitted a 6.20 ERA, 1.52 WHIP and 17:12 K:BB across 20.1 innings.