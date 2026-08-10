Blue Jays' Spencer Arrighetti: Diagnosed with Morton's Neuroma

Arrighetti has been diagnosed with Morton's Neuroma in his right foot but is aiming to pitch through the issue, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Morton's Neuroma is a buildup of skin in the foot that leads to nerve problems. Arrighetti had to be pulled off his rehab assignment last week after the foot issue flared up, but the hurler is hopeful ongoing treatment will allow him to pitch through the injury. It's unclear when Arrighetti -- who was acquired from the Astros at the trade deadline for Daulton Varsho -- might be ready to resume his rehab assignment.