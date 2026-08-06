Blue Jays' Spencer Arrighetti: Exits rehab start early

Arrighetti (foot) suffered an injury and was removed from his minor-league rehab start with Triple-A Buffalo in the third inning, Thomas Hall of The Jays Nation reports.

Arrighetti appeared to tweak his troublesome right foot with one out in the top of the third inning, and he was forced to exit as a result. The right-hander has been on the 15-day injured list since July 25 while battling nerve irritation in his right foot, and he was making the first start of his minor-league rehab assignment Thursday. More information on Arrighetti's status will likely be provided in the near future, but he certainly appears to have suffered a setback in his recovery.