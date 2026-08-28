Arrighetti (7-7) took the loss against the Royals on Thursday, allowing four runs (three earned) on five hits and two walks in four innings. He struck out four.

Kansas City pounced on Arrighetti right away Thursday, plating four runs in the first two innings. The right-hander had produced a 0.93 ERA and 1.13 WHIP in his first eight starts of the year but has seen his effectiveness off a cliff since the beginning of June, posting an 8.19 ERA and 1.59 WHIP in his last 48.1 innings (10 outings). He'll try to right the ship his next time out in Cleveland, where he'll take a season 4.81 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 95:54 K:BB over 95.1 innings.