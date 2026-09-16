Arrighetti struck out two and gave up two unearned runs on one hit and two walks over two innings of relief in Tuesday's 10-1 loss to the Tigers.

Arrighetti made his second consecutive relief appearance, pitching on two days' rest as part of a bullpen game. The Blue Jays didn't turn to Arrighetti until they were down 6-0 in the top of the seventh, with his usage in a mop-up role likely indicating that he's lost his grip on a rotation spot. Since being acquired from the Astros at the trade deadline, Arrighetti has submitted a 6.20 ERA, 1.52 WHIP and 17:12 K:BB in 20.1 innings across six appearances.