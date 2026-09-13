Arrighetti (8-9) picked up the win in Saturday's 7-3 victory over the Orioles, allowing one unearned run on two hits and two walks over 2.2 innings of relief. He struck out two.

The right-hander was the third of seven Toronto pitchers to take the mound on a bullpen day, and Arrighetti got credited with the win in a game his team never trailed in. It was his first victory in a Blue Jays uniform, and over five appearances (two starts) since being acquired at the trade deadline from the Astros, he's produced a 6.87 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 15:10 K:BB in 18.1 innings. Arrighetti will continue being plugged in as necessary to help cover a couple holes in the rotation, but after throwing 50 pitches (26 strikes) on Saturday, it doesn't seem like he's viewed as a real candidate to make a traditional start.