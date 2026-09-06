Arrighetti will start against the Royals on Sunday, Mitch Bannon of The Athletic reports.

A previous report had indicated that Arrighetti would be pitching behind an opener for a second straight outing, but it now appears the right-hander will work as a traditional starter. Arrighetti has struggled to a 6.55 ERA and 1.36 WHIP with a 10:5 K:BB over 11 innings across three starts as a Blue Jay, and he hasn't thrown more than 79 pitches in any of those outings, so he's a very shaky fantasy play despite the favorable matchup.