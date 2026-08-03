Blue Jays' Spencer Arrighetti: Shipped to Toronto for Varsho

The Blue Jays acquired Arrighetti (foot) from the Astros on Monday in exchange for Daulton Varsho, Mitch Bannon of The Athletic reports.

Arrighetti is currently sidelined with right foot nerve irritation, though he should be ready to return at some point in August. The righty logged a 1.34 ERA in his first eight starts this season but stumbled with an 8.34 ERA in his last nine outings before getting hurt. Arrighetti has a career 24.6 percent strikeout rate at the big-league level, but that impressive mark has also come with an 11.5 percent walk rate. He's under team control through 2029.