Arrighetti is expected to work in bulk relief behind an opener Sunday versus Kansas City, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Arrighetti is slated to work behind an opener for the third time in what will be his fourth outing since joining Toronto. The right-hander has struggled as a member of the Blue Jays regardless of his role, as he's given up nine runs (eight earned) over 11 innings so far. Zwelling suggests that Arrighetti will be available for up to 85 pitches Sunday. It's unclear who will serve as the opener, but Spencer Miles worked in that capacity for Arrighetti's last appearance and may do the same Sunday.