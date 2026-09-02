Arrighetti (7-8) took the loss against the Guardians on Tuesday, allowing two runs on two hits and one walk while striking out two across 3.2 innings.

Spencer Miles drew the start for the Blue Jays on Tuesday, and Arrighetti took over in the third inning after Ricky Tiedemann pitched the second. Arrighetti kept the Guardians off the board until the fifth inning, when he gave up a two-run homer to Patrick Bailey, and the former did not receive enough run support from his Blue Jays teammates to avoid the loss. Arrighetti has been tagged with the loss in each of his first three outings with the Blue Jays, allowing nine runs (eight earned) on 10 hits (including three home runs) and five walks while striking out 10 batters across 11 innings. He could be used as a starter or in a bulk-relief role this weekend on the road against the Royals.