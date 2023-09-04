Horwitz went 3-for-4 with a home run, two RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's win over Colorado.

Horwitz was a last-minute lineup replacement for Brandon Belt, who was a late scratch due to back tightness. The rookie made an immediate impact in his first start since being recalled from Triple-A on Friday. His first career home run was a solo shot in the fourth. He followed that up with an RBI single in the fifth, then added another single in the seventh. Horwitz's playing time moving forward will likely hinge on how much time, if any, Belt is forced to miss.