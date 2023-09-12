Horwitz is hitting cleanup Tuesday against the Rangers after Brandon Belt (back spasms) was placed on the 10-day injured list.

Horwitz has excellent plate skills and questionable power for a first baseman, but he will get an opportunity to play regularly against righties in the short term. On the season, he has a .308/.400/.462 slash line with one home run, seven strikeouts and four walks in 30 plate appearances.