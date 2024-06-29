Horwitz is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Yankees.

Horwitz will begin Saturday's game in the dugout with the Yankees sending southpaw Nestor Cortes to the mound. Horwitz went 1-for-4 in Friday's 16-5 loss to the Yankees, and for the season he's slashing .340/.484/.500 with two home runs and six RBI over 64 plate appearances. Isiah Kiner-Falefa will start at second base Saturday and bat second.