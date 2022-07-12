Horwitz has gone 9-for-23 with a solo home run, four doubles, two walks and two additional runs in six games since the Blue Jays promoted him from Double-A New Hampshire to Triple-A Buffalo on July 5.

The 24-year-old has dabbled at first base and in left field in the minors this season, but it'll be his bat that will determine whether he gets a look in Toronto down the road. At least through one week of action at the Triple-A level, Horwitz has proven worthy of the promotion, which came after he slashed .293/.403/.513 in 281 plate appearances at Double-A.