Horwitz went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and an additional run scored during Thursday's 5-3 win over San Francisco.

Horwitz tagged Jordan Hicks for a solo homer in the fifth inning as part of the second baseman's third multi-hit game in his last five starts. Horwitz has been swinging a hot bat in July, going 12-for-36 (.333) with two homers and four RBI.