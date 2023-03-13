Horwitz was optioned Monday to minor-league camp, KKeegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Horwitz is currently playing for Team Israel in the World Baseball Classic, and will report to the backfields of Dunedin when that tournament concludes. The 24-year-old infielder/outfielder registered an .843 OPS with 12 homers over 114 games with Double-A New Hampshire and Triple-A Buffalo in the 2022 season.

