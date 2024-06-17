Horwitz is not in the lineup for Monday's game versus the Red Sox.

Horwitz had started each of the last seven games versus right-handers upon his promotion and batted either first or second in all of those contests, but he will begin this one on the bench as the Red Sox sent righty Nick Pivetta to the hill. Davis Schneider gets the call at second base Monday, with Daulton Varsho handling left field and Kevin Kiermaier center.