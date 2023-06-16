Horwitz will be recalled from Triple-A Buffalo prior to Friday's game versus the Rangers, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
It's not clear yet what the Blue Jays' corresponding move will be. Horwitz is sporting a .300/.421/.405 batting line with two home runs and three stolen bases with Buffalo this season. The 25-year-old is capable of playing first base and left field and can also handle second base in a pinch. He'll be making his major-league debut when he gets into a game.
